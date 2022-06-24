Satanists claim they're entitled to abortion as a religious rite

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the faulty 1973 decision that created a "right" to abortion and inserted it into the Constitution.

But that doesn't mean there's no more abortion, it just means states will be allowed to regulate it through their legislatures, and elections.

But one group claims to be exempted from all of those rules.

The Satanic Temple issued a statement after the court ruling was release insisting that it is recognized by the IRS "as a religion," and since it considers abortion a religious "ritual," those procedures must be allowed under federal law.

TRENDING: Daddy issues: Elon Musk's son launches name and gender change

"TST members should be permitted a religious exception to perform TST's religious abortion ritual," the organization stated.

"In states that continue to provide abortion services, we will take steps, including legal action, to ensure our members do not have to endure hindrances to access," the organization said in a statement.

"That includes waiting periods and unnecessary medical procedures. In addition, we will continue to demand that states do not require medical practitioners to withhold medical information or that patients are not forced to bury or cremate fetal remains.

"Lastly, in states that require mandatory abortion counseling documents, we will be providing our own counseling, which we are demanding be recognized by states as a valid alternative."

Are satanists entitled to abortion as a religious rite? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (10 Votes) 98% (476 Votes)

It cited the Religious Freedom Restoration Act which requires the government to operate in a way that least burdens religious practices in its operations.

"We will have to sue those states to affirm our civil rights, but the law is clearly on our side. States that outlaw abortion and do not grant exceptions present more significant challenges," the group said.

The group said it first will be suing the Food and Drug Administration for unrestricted access to abortion drugs.

And the Temple said it is researching the possibility of setting up its own "religious abortion facilities."

WND previously has reported on the Satanic Temple's strategy of viewing abortion as a ritual.

At Gateway Pundit, a commentary earlier said, "Choose your side – The Satanic Temple joined Democrats in their battle against the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade."

WND had reported in 2020 that the Satanic Temple claimed "killing an unborn baby in an abortion is a religious ritual similar to communion or baptism for Christians."

The organization earlier said it was exempt from laws regarding the handling of fetal remains, because of its religious status.

The Body is Inviolable

Subject to One's Own Will Alone. https://t.co/TeyVxENu45 pic.twitter.com/kuNd1mCYKd — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) May 5, 2022

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!