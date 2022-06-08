Satanists, drag queens coming to Idaho for 'family friendly' gay-pride event

(IDAHO TRIBUNE) -- In a previous report, we revealed the June 11 “Pride in the Park” event is set to feature the Satanic Temple, as well as performances by drag queens. The event is billed as “family friendly” and is supported by numerous local institutions.

Among the long list of participants, the Satanic Temple can be expected at the event, which will host families and children.

Among satanists, there will be numerous “drag performers” in the presence of children, who, at the direction of their parents, will be attending the event.

