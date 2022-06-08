A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Satanists, drag queens coming to Idaho for 'family friendly' gay-pride event

Local pastors condemn LGBT celebration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 1:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

(IDAHO TRIBUNE) -- In a previous report, we revealed the June 11 “Pride in the Park” event is set to feature the Satanic Temple, as well as performances by drag queens. The event is billed as “family friendly” and is supported by numerous local institutions.

Among the long list of participants, the Satanic Temple can be expected at the event, which will host families and children.

Among satanists, there will be numerous “drag performers” in the presence of children, who, at the direction of their parents, will be attending the event.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Parents flee public school system as this other option sees surge in enrollment
U.S. solar companies blast Biden for helping China, may sue
Satanists, drag queens coming to Idaho for 'family friendly' gay-pride event
Hunter's hooker scored $20,000 PPP loan as Joe Biden entered White House
Homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect ... while waiting for police!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×