Schoolkids draw pictures of Jesus, Israeli parents slam 'missionary work!'

'I read the assignment and didn't know if to laugh or cry'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:48pm
The Last Supper

(ISRAEL TODAY) -- “This is missionary work!” shouted furious Israeli parents in the central city of Rehovot earlier this month after their children received a school assignment to make a model of Jesus or some other foundational event in Christianity.

The kids were given a choice, among other things, of drawing a picture of Jesus, or making a diagram or model of the Last Supper, people being baptized by John, or Mary meeting the angel Gabriel.

The parents insisted this assignment went beyond merely studying history, and was nothing short of a missionary effort to influence their children.

