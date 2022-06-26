The search for King Herod's temple

(ALL ISRAEL) -- The Banias Nature Reserve is an archaeological site near the ancient city of Caesarea Philippi in northern Israel. It is located at the foot of Mount Hermon, Israel’s tallest mountain.

Banias Nature Reserve offers unique natural wonders, including the most powerful waterfall in Israel that pours into a beautiful pool surrounded by vegetation. The waterfall is accessible via a wooden boardwalk built close to the rushing waters. The noise of the flowing water and the spectacular sight make this a most enjoyable experience.

Strategically located near an important spring, Banias controlled the road that connected Damascus to the Mediterranean Sea.

