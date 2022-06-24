The search for immortality

More and more people are searching for immortality in all the wrong places.

Transhumanism

Cryogenic freezing

Robotics

Artificial intelligence

False gods

The media keep pumping up these illusions, I suspect, because most of those working in the press are spiritually lost.

Big Tech pushes this garbage down our throats even for forcefully since they see themselves as masters of the universe.

"Science," with rare exceptions, is lost. For the most part, it is an institution at odds with God, in competition with Him.

There's only one way to achieve immortality, and that's to follow the prescription of our Creator.

Follow His commandments, repent when you fall short, and love Him with all your heart, soul and mind.

That’s all He requires of each of us. The nice thing about this recipe is that it works every time. And the rewards are appreciably better than certain death and certain disappointment.

Yet, He warns us the gate is narrow and few find it.

I suppose if I didn't accept there's only one way to eternal life, I too might be severely tempted to find another way.

But I do. The Bible tells me so.

Look at it this way: Would you like to see evil people live forever? Or would you like to see them accountable for their actions? Would you like to see justice done? Wouldn't a perfect God's way be better? Doesn’t our Creator deserve respect and honor for giving us life?

This is an important question to ponder. God knows the desire of our heart. He promises us perfect peace, perfect justice, perfect truth. He created us and placed us in the Garden of Eden. Mankind fell. Now He seeks to restore that Garden of Eden-like creation for us, but only for those who seek His righteousness above all else.

Ultimately, what it comes down to is this: Most people want to do what they want to do without any accountability. They want to write their own rules, even if they prefer that everyone else lived by God's.

While we prefer to chase fantasies, the world’s riches, irresponsibility and foolishness, there’s an easier way. Just look at all He offers us. He sent us prophets and a Savior to guide us.

It's an illusion that science is going to allow people to become immortal. God won't allow it. For goodness sake, He didn't even allow the builders of the Tower of Babel to fulfill their impossible dream of reaching the heavens with brick and mortar.

Rebellion against God's rules is a prescription for one thing – death. There's only one path to eternity for mortals – pleasing God.

He loves us so much He gave His only begotten Son over to a torturous death on the cross to atone for our sins, to give us hope, to welcome us as His beloved children into the world of forever.

But He didn't offer universal salvation. You've still got to play by His rules. And Jesus' rules are the same as the Father's.

"Seek first seek the Kingdom of God and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you" (Matthew 6:33).

That means we have to endure this all-too-short life, die and live again – perfected and blessed forever.

Don't put other gods before Him – whether it's science, witchcraft or money.

Don't serve idols.

Don't take His name in vain.

Remember the sabbath. Yes, that’s still an important element of His plan – the original seventh day sabbath.

Honor your parents.

Don't murder anyone.

Don't be involved in sexual immorality if you seek immortality. If you’re just learning about this, it’s a big one.

Don't steal.

Don't bear false witness against your neighbor.

Don't covet your neighbor's stuff.

Aren't these good rules?

Is it really impossible to follow them – even with the knowledge that if and when you fall short, repentance, forgiveness and mercy are there for you?

There is no better offer on the table – and there never will be.

I suppose you could wait and see what options science finds for you. But the odds are not good – not good at all. The Creator of the universe established the laws of science – like gravity, which cannot be explained, and inertia and the four laws of thermodynamics. I suppose He could rewrite them, but nobody else can.

So, I wouldn't suggest waiting.

Get right with God today. It's the best decision you will ever make. In fact, it’s the best advice I can give you. I pray you heed it.

