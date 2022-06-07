A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Senator: High prices didn't matter as I drove by gas station in my electric car

Looking forward to nation not being 'dependent on the whims of the oil companies'

Art Moore
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:30pm
(Image by ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay)

A Democratic senator who has been a politician since 1975 assured Americans on Tuesday that if they purchase an electric vehicle that cost more than many of them make in one year, they can laugh as they pass gas stations, as she did on the way to Washington.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., was addressing the issue of record-high prices at the pump during a Senate hearing.

"I do just have to say, on the issue of gas prices, after waiting for a long time to have enough trips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and I drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was," the senator said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in a Senate hearing June 7, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Stabenow added that she's "looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren't going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international market."

See Stabenow's remarks:

Should Americans be transitioning away from gasoline-powered cars?

Stabenow has led legislation to incentivize the production of electric vehicles, including The Clean Energy for America Act, which features a 30% tax credit for manufacturers to retool or build new facilities.

