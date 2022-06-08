The sham and scam of prime-time TV hearings on 'insurrection'

It's finally done a year and a half later.

The Democrats get a special prime-time to tell all their lies about the Jan. 6 "insurrection" at the Capitol, for as long as it takes.

Great propaganda, oozing with the feel of Watergate – except no meaningful dissent, no explanation of human-rights violations involving locking people up without a key, no discussion of the speedy-trial guarantee under the Constitution. There will be no truth about the coercion used against innocent Americans. There will be no mention of Nancy Pelosi's responsibility in setting up this charade. It will be a show trial – a first for America.

Yes, it will be an unpaid TV commercial for not allowing Donald Trump to run for president in 2024 – even though he was cheated out of a victory in 2020.

Blaming the victim – Trump and innocent Americans.

I guess we're not supposed to think about all that Joe Biden and the Democrats unleashed on America and what Americans have endured since January 2021: A needless war in Ukraine, a horrendous "surrender" in Afghanistan, the invasion of our country by innumerable foreigners from all over the planet estimated at 2,000,000 to 3,000,000. Nobody really knows. Shutting supplies to American oil. Raising gas prices by 70%. Empty grocery shelves in America because of the supply-chain fiasco – not to mention the baby formula crisis.

Could it be any worse? Yes, the experts are predicting an imminent recession, stagflation and a global famine.

We're supposed to forget about how good we had it during the Trump years. We must be punished with this "side show" about Jan. 6.

It's ridiculous!

In case you're interested, it starts 8 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, June 9.

Committee members are all Democrats plus two Republican shills – Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

I'd pay to hear Steve Bannon do commentary, but he was held in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate and will face trial in July. That should be fun.

The Trump haters' goal is to make this an event to remember. It "will be compared to the Watergate hearings," according to committee member Jamie Raskin, D-Md. Raskin, a former Trump impeachment manager (you remember that one?), said the hearings will "reveal a story that will really blow the roof off the House."

They're being hyped as great prime-time viewing. Pelosi even hired a former ABC News executive to help craft the propaganda fest.

The hearings aren't trials. They promise to be more like presentations.

"The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to January 6 and, to some degree, what has continued after January 6," said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Committee members are promising new material.

The committee will "present previously unseen" – let's say carefully selected – material documenting Jan. 6. The purpose? To present a narrative claiming a "coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power."

The "plot" failed when former Vice President Mike Pence famously split with Trump on the 2020 election and refused to delay certifying the Electoral College vote while Trump's campaign investigated his allegations of fraud. Now, one of the lawyers who advised Pence to reject Trump's request, former federal appeals court Judge J. Michael Luttig, will testify during the public hearing. Whoop-dee-doo. He's a hack.

But even he has tipped what he'll say – to CNN.

"January 6 was never about a stolen election or even about actual voting fraud," Luttig wrote in an April CNN opinion piece. "It was always and only about an election that Trump lost fair and square, under legislatively promulgated election rules in a handful of swing states that he and other Republicans contend were unlawfully changed by state election officials and state courts to expand the right and opportunity to vote, largely in response to the Covid pandemic."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is the latest member of Trump's executive entourage to give testimony before the committee.

Like good theater, the plan is to not tip the cards before showtime. Witness lists, evidence, the exact number and dates of all the June hearings, and most particulars are staying under wraps, likely so they can make waves when they finally drop.

They think this make's for better suspense. Despite all this, the final report of the stacked committee is not due until later this year – probably just before the mid-term elections.

