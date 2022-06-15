A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shattered: Mick Jagger gets COVID, Rolling Stones forced to postpone concerts

'The safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2022 at 9:36pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing the iconic band to postpone multiple concerts.

Jagger, 78, made the announcement on social media, writing: "I'm so sorry we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."

Jagger also thanked fans for their "patience and understanding."

Read the full story ›

