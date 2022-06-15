Shattered: Mick Jagger gets COVID, Rolling Stones forced to postpone concerts

(FOX NEWS) -- Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing the iconic band to postpone multiple concerts.
Jagger, 78, made the announcement on social media, writing: "I'm so sorry we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."
Jagger also thanked fans for their "patience and understanding."