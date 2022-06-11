A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Social conservatives slam Fox News for airing pride month segment on transgender teen

Praised child as 'inspiration' for LGBT celebration

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2022 at 6:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Social conservatives slammed Fox News on Friday after the cable network aired a lengthy segment praising a transgender California teenager as an "inspiration" for LGBTQ+ pride month.

"Pride month continues as we highlight the story of Ryland Whittington, who's journey of transitioning at age 5 has been seen by seven million people in a family YouTube video," said anchor Dana Perino as she introduced the controversial segment on "America's Newsroom" Friday.

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas then reported on Ryland Whittington, a 14-year-old gender dysphoric girl who identifies and presents as a boy.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats grumble openly about Biden's age, effectiveness as 2024 election looms
Biden approval sinks to 22% among young adults, 24% among Hispanics
Steve Forbes: People wonder what planet Biden's on
He paid his debt to society, but feds won't let go
Internal Capitol Police review found sweeping intelligence, security failures on Pelosi's watch
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×