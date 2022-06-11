Social conservatives slam Fox News for airing pride month segment on transgender teen

(THE BLAZE) – Social conservatives slammed Fox News on Friday after the cable network aired a lengthy segment praising a transgender California teenager as an "inspiration" for LGBTQ+ pride month.

"Pride month continues as we highlight the story of Ryland Whittington, who's journey of transitioning at age 5 has been seen by seven million people in a family YouTube video," said anchor Dana Perino as she introduced the controversial segment on "America's Newsroom" Friday.

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas then reported on Ryland Whittington, a 14-year-old gender dysphoric girl who identifies and presents as a boy.

