The soul of our nation has been restored

America just took a step away from the one of the worst mistakes, the most tragic blunders, the most misguided errors and the grievous policy decisions in the nation's history.

That's what happened Friday, June 24, 2022.

We took a giant leap toward restoring a soul to the nation.

And for that we must thank God!

How great is it?

I never thought I would see the day Roe v. Wade would be buried. It took courage to step away from that Supreme Court decision. It took resoluteness by five justices – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

Roe was a dreadful decision that cost the lives of at least 63 million Americans – more than all the wars we ever fought and then some. It's far more deaths than all the car crashes in the U.S. since cars became a thing. It's more than all the pandemics that have ever afflicted the nation. There has never been a single cause of death of that many Americans by any other eventuality or combination of plagues in our 246 years of history.

But that's the record of Roe v. Wade. It staggers the mind and conscience.

It's hard to imagine anything killing Americans faster than that, in just 50 years. A full-blown nuclear war, perhaps?

There would be far more Americans alive today if there had not been that kind of carnage.

Today there are roughly 330 million Americans alive.

How many would there be if Roe v. Wade had not become "the law of the land"?

Roughly 440,000 million if those children were born and had babies of their own.

Are you beginning to see what kind of holocaust this represented? It makes the original decision the most scandalous and sinful human-rights abominations in the history of the United States.

But, yet, there are those some selfish and sadistic people who want abortion to continue. They are called Democrats, the same people who didn't want to see the scourge of slavery ended. They didn't want to see the "Jim Crow" years end, from 1877 until the 1950s. Yes, today they see their world crumbling at their feet – Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Merrick Garland and the rest.

What they have referred to for years as a "sacred constitutional right" was merely their own "empowerment." It was murder on a massive scale. There was nothing sacred about it.

Were there some misguided Republicans who went along? Of course there were. There always were some. But, of late, there were no Democrats opposed to the killing. None.

Again, we should thank God Almighty for delivering us from this nearly 50-year blight, this stain on our nation that will never go away. The residue continues still as we fail to stem the national hysteria the decision evoked.

There are some people who should be praised from the Heavens in this post-Roe era.

There's one man who rose to the occasion.

Donald J. Trump.

He ran for president on a platform for life. He meant it. He appointed three pro-life justices to the Supreme Court. There were two already on the court. Trump could do the math, but he ran for reelection anyway. He wanted to continue to bless America for four more years. He was cheated of a victory in 2020. If America wants to ensure that those blessings continue, that America doesn't disintegrate, that it doesn't fail, that it doesn't get cursed by God, we better get him back in the White House sooner rather than later.

Things are getting much worse after Trump than they were after his four years. Your choice now is between him and the people who followed him. Imagine how bad it will be after four years of their rule!

There are many others to thank for this blessing – all the pro-life Americans! While their hearts were broken, truly, through almost 50 years of the slaughter of 63 million innocent babies, they prayed and marched and rallied for those babies' lives.

I think of my dear friend, Phyllis Schlafly, who was a warrior for the pro-life cause. She worked tirelessly for all the babes that didn't have a voice to cry out for their own lives. And she died not witnessing the victory that was coming.

I wonder if she will one day meet and greet those 63 million Americans somewhere in eternity, babies God loved so because they didn't get a chance to experience life, His blessings, His paths, His ways.

God hates the death of His innocent children.

He will not be mocked.

But there is redemption offered by a living God – for those who truly and sincerely repent of their ways. That's the beauty and forgiveness in the majesty of God.

See Trump's remarks Saturday in Illinois:

