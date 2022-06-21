Source: WHO chief confided COVID leaked from Chinese lab

Publicly, the World Health Organization has gone from branding the lab-leak theory of the origin of COVID-19 as a "conspiracy theory" to the current stance of maintaining that "all hypotheses remain on the table."

But a source, according to Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

At the Wuhan lab, scientists who received funding from Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases were manipulating coronaviruses sampled from bats in caves 1,000 miles away, where the SARS-CoV-2 virus is believed to have originated.

The WHO initially accepted China's insistence that the lab leak was a "conspiracy theory." And when WHO sent a team to investigate, China dictated the terms, barring the members from seeing the Wuhan lab and other crucial evidence.

The WHO team concluded it was likely that SARS-CoV-2 passed to humans from a bat through an unidentified species. But the U.K., U.S., Australia and 11 other nations charged the probe was compromised by the Communist Party regime. Tedros eventually agreed and ordered a new process.

This month, the WHO chief gave an update on the pandemic to members states in which he said WHO does "not yet have the answers as to where it came from or how it entered the human population."

"Understanding the origins of the virus is very important scientifically to prevent future epidemics and pandemics," he said.

"But morally, we also owe it to all those who have suffered and died and their families. The longer it takes, the harder it becomes. We need to speed up and act with a sense of urgency."

Tedros said "all hypotheses must remain on the table until we have evidence that enables us to rule certain hypotheses in or out."

"This makes it all the more urgent that this scientific work be kept separate from politics," he said. "The way to prevent politicization is for countries to share data and samples with transparency and without interference from any government."

Tedros said the "only way this scientific work can progress successfully is with full collaboration from all countries, including China, where the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were reported."

The Mail noted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said U.S. intelligence places the Wuhan lab at the center of the pandemic.

Scientists with the Chinese military took part in experiments with a bat coronavirus very similar to the one that causes COVID, Pompeo said. And he noted three workers at the lab had contracted COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019. That was only weeks before the world became aware of the novel coronavirus.

