WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Sri Lanka's prime minister says economy has 'completely collapsed'

Faces its worst crisis in recent memory

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:45pm
People stand in line for necessities in Sri Lanka, May 2022 (video screenshot)

People stand in line for necessities in Sri Lanka, May 2022 (video screenshot)

(THE GUARDIAN) – Sri Lanka’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, the prime minister told lawmakers in comments that underscored the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders.

Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament the South Asian nation faces “a far more serious situation” than the shortages alone, and he warned of “a possible fall to rock bottom.”

“Our economy has completely collapsed,” he said on Wednesday.

WND News Services
