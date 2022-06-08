A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Star U.S. gymnasts sue FBI for $1 billion over predatory team doctor's sex abuse

More than 90 athletes say bureau could have acted sooner to stop Larry Nassar

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:08pm
U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman (Courtesy Aerie)

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- WASHINGTON -- Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and other star US gymnasts filed a $1 billion claim against the FBI on Wednesday for mishandling of the investigation into sexual abuse by predatory former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar, 58, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in late 2017 and early 2018 to sexually assaulting athletes while working as a sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Hundreds of women — including Olympic gold medalists Biles, Raisman and McKayla Maroney — have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them during his more than two-decade career.

Read the full story ›

