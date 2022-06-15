State's largest Planned Parenthood facility shuts its doors for good

By Victoria Clarizio

Planned Parenthood’s facility in Boise, Idaho, closed on June 1 after being in business for 15 years. It was the largest Planned Parenthood in the state and its closure comes as the abortion conglomerate closes additional locations are across the country. Katie Rodihan, the spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky, blamed the “likely overturning of Roe v. Wade” for the closures. However, evidence points to additional reasons.

PPNNE faced many challenges delivering care at these health centers and COVID-19 only made those issues worse. Because of limited resources and the national crisis for reproductive health access, we reallocated our resources. This includes adding more days per week to other health centers and continuing to offer Telehealth care.

There have also been reports of staffing shortages and declining use of Planned Parenthood’s services.

Planned Parenthood appears to be leaving states where they know they are no longer welcome. Many states, including Idaho, have “trigger laws” which will go into effect if Roe is overturned, making abortion illegal. It seems that Planned Parenthood is moving its facilities out of these states and into those that are pro-abortion. This is also a way to downsize and consolidate since the demand for their services is declining. Rodihan referenced “a comprehensive review of all of our health centers and patient needs across all six of our states.”

Another factor in the closure of the Boise Planned Parenthood was the presence of a pro-life center next door which offers alternatives to abortion. Stanton Healthcare opened its facility 10 years ago right next to Planned Parenthood.

In order to stay in business, especially with the threat of Roe being overturned, Planned Parenthood is expanding its services, with Rodihan saying Planned Parenthood would focus on providing contraception in those states where abortion becomes illegal.

Another avenue Planned Parenthood is taking to increase its profits is by offering “gender-affirming” hormone therapy, which has been shown to affect the bone density of minors and puts those who use it at possible risk for future fertility problems, according to recent studies.

Many factors seem to be playing a part in the closing and relocating of Planned Parenthood facilities. The abortion corporation’s decisions appear to be driven more by their business needs than by what is best for women.

