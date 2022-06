(DAILY MAIL) -- Steve Bannon has subpoenaed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the nine members of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he prepares to go on criminal trial next month for defying a congressional subpoena.

Bannon, who was Trump's chief strategist, faces two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify or produce documents.

He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is due to start on July 18.

