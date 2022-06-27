A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks fall and begin week with losses as rebound attempt stalls

'From here, the expectation is probably once again that we've hit peak inflation'

WND News Services
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:20pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell on Monday following a major rebound last week from this year’s steep declines. Wall Street is preparing to wrap up the worst first half for stocks in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to 3,900.11, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%, falling to 11,524.55.

The major averages struggled as investors weighed whether stocks have reached a bottom or are instead briefly rebounding from oversold conditions. Stocks could get a lift in the near term this week, as investors rebalance their holdings for the end of the quarter.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
