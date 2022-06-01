A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Stocks fall, Dow drops more than 100 points in choppy trading to begin June

'We're not going to have any new information that calms us down before then'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:18pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks pulled back in choppy trading Wednesday amid worries about the health of the economy, as Wall Street turned the page to another month following a volatile May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 176.89 points, or 0.5%, to 32,813.23. The blue-chip index was up more than 280 points at its highs and down 400 points at its lows. The S&P 500 eased 0.8% to 4,101.23. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 0.7% to 11,994.46.

“We probably see volatility for the first half of June, and maybe a decent portion of June, because we’re not going to have any new information that calms us down before then,” SoFi’s head of investment strategy Liz Young said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report.”

