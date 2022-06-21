A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study: COVID vax INCREASES risk of infection

Unvaccinated have better protection through natural immunity

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 21, 2022 at 7:06pm
President Joe Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive office Building, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that two doses of the mRNA vaccines increased the risk of COVID-19 infection during the omicron wave.

And researchers further confirmed that those infected without having been vaccinated for COVID-19 acquired natural immunity from infection, the Epoch Times reported.

The study, published June 15, examined the omicron wave in Qatar from about December 2021 to February 2022. It compared vaccination rates and immunity among more than 100,000 omicron infected and non-infected individuals.

The results support a recent study from Israel finding natural immunity waned much more slowly than immunity from vaccination.

The new Qatar study found unvaccinated people with prior infection had a 46.1 and 50 percent immunity against the two subvariants of the omicron variant. But those with no previous infection who received two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine had negative immunity against both subvariants, meaning their risk of contracting COVID-19 was higher than an average person.

The study found three doses of the Pfizer vaccine increased immunity, but natural immunity persisted longer.

Are COVID vaccines actually designed to HARM people?

In short, unvaccinated people with a previous infection had half the risks of reinfection as compared to those that were vaccinated with two doses but not previously infected.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Art Moore
