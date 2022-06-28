'They were suffering': 50 migrants dead after trapped in tractor-trailer in Texas

(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) -- As many as 50 migrants were found dead or dying Monday evening near Lackland Air Force Base in southwest San Antonio after law enforcement received calls about a trailer-tractor parked on a stretch of road in the area.

Sitting near railroad tracks in the vicinity of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive, the vehicle was reported to authorities around 6 p.m. by a city worker who claimed to have heard cries for help coming from the trailer, according to the Dallas Morning News' Nataly Keomoungkhoun. One official told the San Antonio Express-News that as many as 100 migrants were discovered at the scene by first responders. Sixteen individuals were transported to San Antonio-area hospitals on Monday night for treatment, per the Express News.

Officers arriving at the trailer reported finding one body outside the truck and the doors to the trailer open. Victims inside the compartment were "hot to the touch," according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, who said many exhibited signs of heat-related illness.

