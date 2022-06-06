(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Supreme Court denied a bid by a Missouri couple who potentially face indefinite suspension of their law licenses after they carried guns outside their home as protesters for racial justice marched in summer 2020.

Mark McCloskey, a personal injury attorney and GOP candidate for Senate in Missouri, along with his wife Patricia McCloskey, drew headlines two years ago after they held firearms on their front lawn amid a protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

People participating in the protest had entered the neighborhood of the McCloskeys', located near the home of the St. Louis mayor at the time.

