Swimming's governing body votes on trans athletes in women's races

(FOX NEWS) -- FINA, the governing body for international swimming, approved new policies for transgender swimmers which will go into effect on Monday.

The "gender inclusion policy" will only permit swimmers who transitioned before the age of 12 to compete in women’s events. FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of the new policies.

There was also a proposal for a new "open competition policy." The organization said it was setting up "a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category."

