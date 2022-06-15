A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over faith

'Threatens the Jewish people by imposing the laws of other religions upon Jews'

WND News Services
Published June 15, 2022 at 3:00pm
Miami, Florida (Pixabay)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law that takes effect July 1 violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons.

“As such, the act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and this violates their privacy rights and religious freedom,” says the lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County Circuit Court.

