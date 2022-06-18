Teacher has students make toe tags for dead illegal aliens

By Reagan Reese

Xavier Adams, an Orange High School teacher in Hillsborough, North Carolina, had students create toe tags for illegal immigrants who died while crossing the Mexican-Arizona border, according to a Facebook post.

Students wrote down the cause of death, body condition, and names of the illegal immigrants in a “Latinx Studies” class in May, according to Adams’ now-deleted Facebook post. The toe tags were then posted on an “18-foot by 10-foot wall in specific places” to represent where the illegal immigrants died, the post showed.

Examples written on one tag included “blunt force injury” and “fully fleshed” body condition, a photo attached to the post showed.

Orange High School and its Parent Teacher Student Organization did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Jose Ortega, a friend of Adams and postgraduate fellow at Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics, joined the class to share a project he is doing that “bears witness” to how 3,500 people died illegally immigrating through the Sonoran Desert from 1994 to 2019, the Facebook post said. Ortega blamed the U.S. for protecting its economic interests when “meddling in Latin American countries,” according to the post.

Neither the Kenan Institute For Ethics nor Adams immediately responded to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Adams has previously received multiple awards for his work, EdNC reported.

North Carolina Chapter Head of No Left Turn in Education, Nancy Andersen, said she supports creating an engaging lesson for students but not one that negatively represents the U.S.

“I personally understand wanting to make history come alive and make numbers seem real for kids so they understand important events and get them engaged. I’m totally on board with it,” Andersen said. “But the constant ramming down the throats of these kids that the U.S. is inhospitable and an awful place to live and all of us have systemic problems and then at the same time, talk about teen mental health and COVID, I don’t get it at all.”

