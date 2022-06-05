'Terminate hate': Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit Auschwitz

(ABC NEWS) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp in September with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation to see firsthand what life was like in the camp.

The AJCF will award the former California governor and actor the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred on Thursday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. He will receive the award from Simon Bergson, son of Holocaust survivors and AJCF's chairman.

"I am witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis," Schwarzenegger said in a statement on the honor. He plans on joining in the organization's effort to "terminate hate."

Read the full story ›