State GOP officially determines Biden was 'not legitimately elected'

Texas Republicans have adopted a new state party platform that openly rejects the results of the 2020 presidential election and declares that Joe Biden was "not legitimately elected."

And much more.

The Washington Examiner notes that the state party's convention was held recently, and members charged that the election through which Biden was handed the White House "violated the Constitution and resulted in substantial voter fraud."

The party contended various state elections officials "illegally circumvented" state legislatures by "conducting their elections in multiple ways."

TRENDING: Juneteenth hasn't ended historical ignorance

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," said the document, which runs 40 pages.

"We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring your friends and family, volunteer for your local Republicans, and overwhelm any possible fraud."

The report said party officials charged fraud in the vote "because there were no universal voting methods adopted by all 50 states and several legislatures allowed ballots to be received and counted if they were postmarked before Election Day."

An audit in Texas, where Trump won, showed discrepancies between the initial counts and recounts but reportedly not enough to change the outcome.

Will Joe Biden be removed from office due to election fraud in the 2020 race? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 43% (266 Votes) 57% (355 Votes)

A poll by the Economist/YouGov found some 40% of American voters don't think Biden won legitimately.

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions along could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

MSN reported the GOP platform also included yet another effort at secession for the state that once was its own nation.

Such moves have been sought many times over the years.

The state party said, "Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto."

There is a dispute, however, over the legality of any such move, since the Constitution does not provide for that.

Newsweek said that issue has been proposed before in the state Legislatures.

Among the hundreds of other platform planks is a rejection of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, another declaring homosexuality is "an abnormal lifestyle choice," and one calling for a ban on abortion, and advocacy for teaching the "humanity of the preborn child" in classrooms.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!