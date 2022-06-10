Thieves using modified trucks to steal gas

(FOX BUSINESS) – With gas prices at all-time highs, criminals have been modifying trucks to steal thousands of gallons worth of gas from stations.

The problem is particularly acute in the Las Vegas metro area, where police say they’ve seen an uptick in fuel thefts amid rising fuel prices.

"These thieves are very sophisticated. They will take a truck that looks just like a normal truck, like a freeway service truck, and there is intricate piping inside them," Lt. Jeff Swanbeck with LVMPD’s Financial Crimes Section told KVVU. He added: "They will open up the gas pump itself, and there is a series of gears inside there, and they are smart enough to figure out how to manipulate the gears."

