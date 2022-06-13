Top Democrat refuses to endorse Biden for president in 2024

She's one of the most vocal Democrats in the House of Representatives, and yet U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't seem to find the words to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2024.

Appearing Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," the progressive New Yorker actually laughed at the prospect.

"I'm focused on winning this [House] majority right now and preserving a majority this year and 2022, so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"But I think if the president has a vision, that's something, certainly, we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes."

"That's not a yes [on endorsing Biden]," noted CNN's Dana Bash.

"I think we should endorse when we get to it, but I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far," Ocasio-Cortez replied. "Should he run again, I think it's – we'll take a look at it."

Ocasio-Cortez laughed with unease, saying: "Right now we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election."

AOC on Biden’s in '24: "You know, if the president chooses to run again, I mean, first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now … We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it … that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes" pic.twitter.com/FPCDeEhwzo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 12, 2022

In March, Ocasio-Cortez explained Biden was challenged with a "collapse of support among young people," and "time for the administration is running out."

"We need to acknowledge that this isn't just about middle of the road, increasingly narrow band of independent voters, but, this is really about the collapse of support among young people, among Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren't necessarily being seen," she said.

"I think the fact that the Biden administration has not been squarely shutting down, a lot of these executive orders do convey an openness, but I do think that time for the administration is running out," Ocasio-Cortez said.

