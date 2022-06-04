Top newspaper tells Trudeau: Stop the COVID theater

Arguing COVID-19 "has receded to the background of our lives," one of Canada's largest newspapers is calling on Prime Minister Justin to stop the "COVID theatre" after his government renewed pandemic restrictions this week.

The virus, argued the Toronto Sun editorial board, is "now being managed" among the populace "like any other similar respiratory illness.

"So why is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digging in his heels when it comes to keeping some pandemic measures?"

On Wednesday, as the Trudeau Liberal Party government renewed a number of pandemic era rules, Trudeau insisted the "reality is, as much as people would like to pretend we’re not, we’re still in a pandemic."

"There are Canadians who die every single day because of COVID-19," Trudeau told reporters.

The Sun board countered: "The other reality is, as much as we'd prefer this not to be the case, this virus is now endemic – meaning that it will be around for many years to come and some people will unfortunately still die of it."

The board noted that travel industry groups are calling on the government to remove onsite mandatory testing from airports, Public Health Agency of Canada duplicate health check questions, and remove vaccine mandates for border and airport workers.

In the Canadian Parliament, Conservative Party member Raquel Dancho of Manitoba said she recently returned from Israel, which has "moved on from COVID."

"It was immediately noticeable when we got off the plane – no masks, no health warnings, distancing or divisive vaccine mandates," she said.

"In Israel, people are living joyously in a post-COVID world."

But as soon as she and her colleagues boarded a flight for Canada, "all COVID restrictions and mandates returned, and I felt the anxiety and stress of the past two years and realized the terrible impact Canadian restrictions continue to have on our psyches and how desperately people need a return to normal."

"All Canadians can live freely once again. I've seen it with my own eyes," she concluded.

"It's time Canada moves on, too."

See MP Dancho's remarks:

