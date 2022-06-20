A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top vehicle maker testing trucks with hydrogen-powered fuel cells

'Especially suitable for long distances and heavy, energy-demanding assignments'

Published June 20, 2022 at 4:22pm
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:22pm
Spiked wheels dazzle a pickup truck in Jensen Beach, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

Spiked wheels dazzle a pickup truck in Jensen Beach, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CNBC) -- Volvo Trucks said Monday that it had begun to test vehicles that use “fuel cells powered by hydrogen,” with the Swedish firm claiming their range could extend to as much as 1,000 kilometers, or a little over 621 miles.

In a statement, Gothenburg-headquartered Volvo Trucks said refueling of the vehicles would take under 15 minutes. Customer pilots are set to begin in the next few years, with commercialization “planned for the latter part of this decade.”

Fuel cells for the vehicles will be provided by cellcentric, a joint venture with Daimler Truck that was established in March 2021.

