Trans demands and the problem with government

Earlier this week I watched a short Fox News video entitled: "Biden admin holding school lunch money 'hostage' to force transgender policies."

Well, I must admit, I was unfamiliar with the policy but certainly not surprised by anything these government oligarchs do.

So far, Biden's first term, aka Obama's third term (and it is), is changing America faster than the lung flying out of a body due to a hit from a high-powered 9mm lethal projectile shot from a fully automatic AR-15 handgun weapon of war bought illegally at gun show.

And this change is most rapid when it comes to the woke left's shiny new rainbow-clad toy.

Blacks, POCs, women (whatever they are) and the hum-drum merely gay and lesbian communities have been relegated to the back of the bus in favor of the trans-everything crowd.

Through government and corporate insistence, the trans movement has infested much of society. We see it everywhere.

As Ian Prior of Fox News points out, our malevolent government is forcing this abhorrent behavior on our school children, threatening to withhold federal lunch money from schools that don't enforce this insanely radical ideology.

He says that this decree will apply to all government schools, as well as private schools that accept federal funds for school meals, and that this is "a vast overreach of federal power in what should be very local."

Prior adds that he has "no idea how providing nutrition to children and providing food to children in schools is somehow connected to transgender policies … that if you (states) want funding to feed children, you're gonna do exactly what we say."

Of course he's right, but perhaps doesn't know the most important part of this equation.

It is that the federal government is doing what every government in history has done – expand to become tyrannical.

States (and private institutions) have never been forced to take federal money. States, through our representatives, have happily accepted federal largess for many decades, knowing full well that this money is neither free nor without conditions.

As an aside, I know of only one school in the entire nation that has had the foresight and the guts to reject every dime of aid, of any kind. That's Hillsdale College. They accept no government money and will not even accept a student whose funding is tied, in any way, to government.

And it's because they have known since the school's founding what others at all levels fail to comprehend. Never get into bed with a serpent. Whether it be local, state or federal, these government officials don't care what they have to do to secure evermore funding.

And why is this, you may ask?

Well, it was explained simply by one of our Founding Fathers even before the Revolution.

Yep – time for a spot of history!

In 1774, after the Boston Tea Party (December 1773), Ben Franklin's son, William, who was the British governor of New Jersey, wrote his father. Much to his father's disappointment, William described himself as the king's "most obedient and humble servant."

Regarding the uprising in Boston, and subsequent institution of martial law by the Crown, William wrote his father that a necessary first step toward reconciliation between England and the colonies was, "for Boston to do justice," and pay England for the tons of tea that had been destroyed.

Ben Franklin, although he loved his son, was less than thrilled. His retort was as follows:

"Dear Son: As to 'doing justice;' that should have been thought of by Parliament before demanding it of the Bostonians. They [England] have extorted many thousand pounds from America unconstitutionally and with an armed force. Of this money, they ought to make restitution."

And here's the money quote and the further reveal of the founders' genius.

Ben Franklin adds: "But you [William] who are a thorough courtier [sellout] see everything with government eyes."

And therein lies the problem, from the time when governments came to be to today. The governing class does see everything "with government eyes," not with the eyes of the citizen.

