Treason! The U.S. is run by domestic terrorists and traitors

Stop trying to pretend this isn't treason. It is. Stop trying to pretend this isn't the purposeful, intentional destruction of America. It is.

Stop trying to pretend this is "politics as usual" or a "political disagreement." It's not. Stop trying to pretend everything is going to be all right. It's not.

America is in a dire situation. I believe we are in the worst situation in the history of America. We are hanging by a thread. It isn't over just yet. But it's the ninth inning, and we're down 8-0, with two outs. The situation is that dire.

We are dealing with radical communist traitors. Domestic terrorists and suicide bombers out to destroy the greatest country, economy and middle class in world history.

The time to act is now. Or we will never make it to 2024.

The GOP leadership is blind, deaf and dumb. They can't see the forest for the trees. They can't read the tea leaves. This isn't right versus left. This is love of God, country and capitalism versus radical communist traitors, hellbent on the destruction of America. This is sanity versus insane, wild-eyed, radical nutjobs.

Plain and simple, this is TREASON.

Ninety percent of GOP candidates running for office across America right now have no clue how dire this situation is. Some are pure frauds. Some are RINOs. Some are dumb as a tree stump. Some are clueless and delusional. Many are bought and paid for by China – just like their Democratic counterparts.

It turns out Sen. Joe McCarthy was right; he was just early. The communist traitors are everywhere in government, political leadership, public education, universities, unions, the mainstream media, social media, Hollywood, judges, lawyers, even in the leadership ranks of the military and police. Communist traitors have infiltrated every level of government, society and industry.

And I know their plan. I learned it at Columbia University, class of 1983. My classmate was Barack Obama. I believe Obama is now the leader carrying out this plan. He is the "shadow president of the United States" – i.e., operating from the shadows while dummy dementia puppet President Joe Biden serves as decrepit front man.

And who is giving Obama the orders? The enemies of America – billionaire, meglomaniac, psychopaths George Soros, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and the Chinese Communist Party. Schwab, by the way, is not just a globalist and communist but also allegedly the son of one of Hitler's right-hand men. That's right, the billionaire son of a reportedly deranged Nazi is now trying to conquer America. My guess is he's obsessed with finishing the job of his Nazi father. And George Soros is reported to be a Jew who handed over Jews to the Nazis as a boy.

You couldn't make this stuff up. You couldn't sell this in a Hollywood script. Hollywood would call it "preposterous and unbelievable." But real life is stranger than fiction.

The "Cloward-Piven" plan was named after two Columbia communist professors. Their plan was getting everyone in America on welfare – thereby overwhelming the system, exploding the national debt and collapsing the economy. That would end capitalism.

Look around. It's happening. Biden and Democrats are using open borders to fill our nation with millions of poverty-stricken illegal immigrants with no skills or education – who will require cradle-to-grave welfare. As a bonus, this changes the entire demographics of America – with foreigners on welfare outvoting American citizens.

Worst of all is hyperinflation. All communist dictators want to steal the people's money and make them slaves dependent on government. But with massive hyperinflation, they don't even need to raise taxes. Inflation is a horrific invisible tax.

Soon, the middle class will be starving and begging government to save them. That opens the door for government to pay for all your gas, home heating oil, groceries, rent and college tuition. Take it and you're a slave for life. That's the end of the middle class, the end of capitalism and the end of America.

Throw in the purposeful destruction of the energy industry, supply chain dysfunction and vaccine mandates that cost middle-class Americans their jobs and have made many Americans too sick to fight back, and soon we're guaranteed to see massive food shortages, mass starvation, food riots and a breakdown of society. In the middle of all this, they want to take our guns away.

I repeat: We're not going to make it to 2024.

This is TREASON. Biden and his handlers are radical communist traitors. They are domestic terrorists and suicide bombers. It's time to take the gloves off. These people want us banned, censored, silenced, bankrupt, stripped of all property, stripped of all guns, imprisoned for our political beliefs or dead. You can't compromise with people who want you silenced or dead.

But the first step is to admit: THIS IS TREASON.

