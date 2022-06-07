A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Turkey can't stomach the bird, so country launches bid to get new name

Looks to rebrand, dissociate from negative connotations associated with poultry

Published June 7, 2022 at 5:42pm
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:42pm
The Presidential Turkeys arrive at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, ahead of Tuesday's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

(YNET NEWS) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as "Türkiye," the state-run news agency reported.

The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.

Anadolu Agency said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, confirmed receipt of the letter late on Wednesday. The agency quoted Dujarric as saying that the name change had become effective “from the moment” the letter was received.

WND News Services
