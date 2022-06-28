A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter OK with threat to kill Clarence Thomas, but censors COVID study

Racial slur against the only black justice trending on social-media platform

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:13pm
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swears in Sonny Perdue as the 31st secretary of agriculture April 25, 2017, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Preston Keres, Wikimedia Commons)

Twitter's values were on display this week with the social media giant's censorship of a peer-reviewed study that conflicted with its COVID-19 narrative while allowing, at the same time, death threats against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Just the News noted the threats reported by Center Square juxtaposed with the suspension of the account of Brown University epidemiologist Andrew Bostom for sharing the results of study published by the Andrology Society of America.

The study found a temporary sperm reduction from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Twitter said Bostom's post violated its rule against "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Center Square compiled several threats against Thomas by users along with calls to burn down the Supreme Court building in response to the ruling announced Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade.

A post from the anonymous account "Redfern" said, "i'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas." A user flagged it, but according to a screenshot of a purported Twitter response to the user, the tweet didn't violate the company's safety policies.

A user named Roberto replied to the Redfern tweet: "So the red flags will take care of this guy right? Or are they going to be used only against conservatives?"

See the tweet:

Libs of TikTok said Redfern alluded to buying a gun days before the Thomas threat. Center Square reported that while the Redfern tweet is now labeled as violating Twitter's rules, the user was not suspended. The account is labeled "doesn't exist," which means Redfern shut it down.

Breitbart News reported the racial slur "Uncle Clarence" was trending on Twitter after Thomas joined four other justices in a majority opinion announced Friday that argued the Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion.

Bostom, who has designed clinical trials for drugs and testified on COVID-related legal matters, told Just the News that Twitter has also taken no action against White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha for claiming "there has not been any serious side effects" from COVID vaccines.

A new study in Nature Communications, among countless examples of adverse events, found a substantial increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Art Moore
