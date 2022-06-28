Twitter OK with threat to kill Clarence Thomas, but censors COVID study

Twitter's values were on display this week with the social media giant's censorship of a peer-reviewed study that conflicted with its COVID-19 narrative while allowing, at the same time, death threats against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Just the News noted the threats reported by Center Square juxtaposed with the suspension of the account of Brown University epidemiologist Andrew Bostom for sharing the results of study published by the Andrology Society of America.

The study found a temporary sperm reduction from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Twitter said Bostom's post violated its rule against "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Center Square compiled several threats against Thomas by users along with calls to burn down the Supreme Court building in response to the ruling announced Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade.

A post from the anonymous account "Redfern" said, "i'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas." A user flagged it, but according to a screenshot of a purported Twitter response to the user, the tweet didn't violate the company's safety policies.

A user named Roberto replied to the Redfern tweet: "So the red flags will take care of this guy right? Or are they going to be used only against conservatives?"

Libs of TikTok said Redfern alluded to buying a gun days before the Thomas threat. Center Square reported that while the Redfern tweet is now labeled as violating Twitter's rules, the user was not suspended. The account is labeled "doesn't exist," which means Redfern shut it down.

Kill Clarence Thomas

KILL CLARENCE THOMAS#WeWontGoBack pic.twitter.com/QybF8AGm0o — funny little RODENT (@oiliers) June 25, 2022

I am going to kill clarence thomas — aubrey (@goobrey) June 25, 2022

Breitbart News reported the racial slur "Uncle Clarence" was trending on Twitter after Thomas joined four other justices in a majority opinion announced Friday that argued the Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion.

Bostom, who has designed clinical trials for drugs and testified on COVID-related legal matters, told Just the News that Twitter has also taken no action against White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha for claiming "there has not been any serious side effects" from COVID vaccines.

A new study in Nature Communications, among countless examples of adverse events, found a substantial increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

