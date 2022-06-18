U.K.'s biggest rail strike in 30 years to go ahead

(RT) – One of Britain’s fastest growing labor unions announced on Saturday that a series of planned strikes on the rail network and London Tube next week will be held. The action is expected to become the biggest walkout on the railway network in 30 years.

Following weeks of negotiations between the union Rail Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and the employers, Network Rail, train companies and London Underground, over pay and benefits schemes, the labor organization said in a statement that “no viable settlements to the disputes have been created.”

The union accused the Conservative government of “transport austerity.” According to the RMT, cutting £4 billion of funding from Britain’s transport system resulted in decreased benefits for workers, job cuts, worsening working practices and even pay cuts.

