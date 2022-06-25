U.N. chief makes major warning about impending food crisis

(TRENDING POLITICS) – According to the current head of the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the current situation with Russia, along with other factors, has the potential of creating an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” that could prove to be a “catastrophe.”

Speaking on that Friday, Guterres started loudly ringing the alarm bells about what could happen, saying, during a video message released to the officials from rich, developed nations and their less developed peers, that: “There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022. And 2023 could be even worse.”

Continuing, he noted that what could be a large problem this year could escalate in a major way next year, as the problem snowballs, saying: “This year’s food access issues could become next year’s global food shortage. No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.”

