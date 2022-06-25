A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.N. chief makes major warning about impending food crisis

'Catastrophe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 3:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Wheat (image courtesy Unsplash)

Wheat (image courtesy Unsplash)

(TRENDING POLITICS) – According to the current head of the United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the current situation with Russia, along with other factors, has the potential of creating an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” that could prove to be a “catastrophe.”

Speaking on that Friday, Guterres started loudly ringing the alarm bells about what could happen, saying, during a video message released to the officials from rich, developed nations and their less developed peers, that: “There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022. And 2023 could be even worse.”

Continuing, he noted that what could be a large problem this year could escalate in a major way next year, as the problem snowballs, saying: “This year’s food access issues could become next year’s global food shortage. No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor shuts down false claims about abortion now being banned nationwide
Nancy Pelosi's husband charged with DUI causing injury, faces up to year in jail
Biden legacy in bull's-eye 'on hour one, day one'
Biden busy with 'non-solutions' as Americans face exploding energy costs
DHS warns of far-left, pro-abortion domestic terrorism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×