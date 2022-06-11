A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ukraine fears it might lose Western support over 'war fatigue'

Zelensky has rejected calls to negotiate with Russia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2022 at 5:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ANTIWAR NEWS) – As the war in Ukraine drags on, Ukrainian officials fear that Kyiv might lose some Western support due to “war fatigue,” The Associated Press reported on Friday.

The U.S. and its allies have committed billions of dollars in weapons, but some Western European leaders have been calling for a negotiated solution to end the fighting, an idea Ukrainian officials have rejected.

“The fatigue is growing, people want some kind of outcome [that is beneficial] for themselves, and we want [another] outcome for ourselves,” Zelensky said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats grumble openly about Biden's age, effectiveness as 2024 election looms
Biden approval sinks to 22% among young adults, 24% among Hispanics
Steve Forbes: People wonder what planet Biden's on
He paid his debt to society, but feds won't let go
Internal Capitol Police review found sweeping intelligence, security failures on Pelosi's watch
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×