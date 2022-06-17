Ukraine granted E.U. candidate status, 1st step toward membership

(FOX NEWS) – Ukraine on Friday got the green light from the executive arm of the European Union after it recommended the war-torn nation be granted "candidate status" as Kyiv seeks to join the 27-nation alliance.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards. And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU.

"We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms," she added.

