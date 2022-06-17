A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ukraine granted E.U. candidate status, 1st step toward membership

Kyiv seeks to join 27-nation alliance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2022 at 4:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Ukraine on Friday got the green light from the executive arm of the European Union after it recommended the war-torn nation be granted "candidate status" as Kyiv seeks to join the 27-nation alliance.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards. And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU.

"We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms," she added.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC worries Senate gun bill fails to address 'violent misogyny and white supremacy'
Rep.-Elect Flores obliterates Kamala Harris with just 3 words
Cop killer to receive funeral on taxpayers' dime, thanks to left-wing district attorney
Jan. 6 theater is pushing swing state voters away from Democrats
CNN legal analysts throw cold water on charging Trump for Jan. 6
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×