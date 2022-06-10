Ukraine running out of ammunition, intelligence official says

(FOX NEWS) – Ukraine is quickly running out of ammunition as they continue to pushback against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky said in an interview that the violent conflict has exhausted the majority of Ukrainian artillery. Skibitsky said that overseas contributions were supplying the battle on the front line, but that Ukraine was still severely under prepared compared to their enemies.

"Everything now depends on what [the west] gives us," Skibitsky said in an interview with the Guardian. "Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our western partners have given us about 10% of what they have."

Read the full story ›