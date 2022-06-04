Biden evacuated after unapproved aircraft enters airspace near beach house

President Joe Biden was evacuated to a secure location on Saturday afternoon after an aircraft entered the restricted airspace near his beach house in Delaware.

President Biden was rushed to a fire station when a light aircraft violated the restricted airspace over the president's home in Rehoboth Beach, according to the Daily Mail.

CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson wrote on Twitter, "At 12:52p, I saw @POTUS motorcade race into the Rehoboth Fire Station. I saw President Biden through the window of a SUV. Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town. The press pool is not with the motorcade."

