Biden evacuated after unapproved aircraft enters airspace near beach house

Military jets scrambled to intercept

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 4:13pm
Joe Biden talks on the phone, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in the Oval Office Dining Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

President Joe Biden was evacuated to a secure location on Saturday afternoon after an aircraft entered the restricted airspace near his beach house in Delaware.

President Biden was rushed to a fire station when a light aircraft violated the restricted airspace over the president's home in Rehoboth Beach, according to the Daily Mail.

CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson wrote on Twitter, "At 12:52p, I saw @POTUS motorcade race into the Rehoboth Fire Station. I saw President Biden through the window of a SUV. Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town. The press pool is not with the motorcade."

