Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
University library removes Gettysburg Address, Lincoln bust

'Someone complained, and it was gone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:40pm
Abraham Lincoln

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- “Someone complained, and it was gone.”

That’s all Cornell University biology Professor Randy Wayne said he has been able to determine so far about the whereabouts of a longtime display in the Ivy League school’s Kroch Library of a bust of President Abraham Lincoln in front of a bronzed Gettysburg Address plaque.

Wayne, a frequent visitor to the library, which houses Cornell’s rare and manuscript collections, said when he stopped in several weeks ago he noticed the display had been disappeared.

Read the full story ›

