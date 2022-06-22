A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University president vows to protect abortion for 'pregnant people'

Latest college official to declare institutional support for terminations

Published June 21, 2022 at 8:24pm
Published June 21, 2022 at 8:24pm
(Image by Tawny Nina Botha from Pixabay)

(Image by Tawny Nina Botha from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California system will ensure students can abort their babies, even if Roe v. Wade is reversed this month, President Michael Drake announced at a recent Board of Regents meeting.

Yet a month after making those comments, the UC system won’t explain what specifically Drake (pictured) meant by that. California already has permissive abortion laws and all four-year public universities must begin dispensing chemical abortion drugs in January 2023. Campus health plans also cover abortions at external facilities. Hospitals connected to the university system also commit abortions.

“I’d like to begin this morning by acknowledging an issue that’s on the minds of many of us and that is the leaked draft supreme court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” Drake said at the May 18 meeting. “The outcome of this case could have significant impact on the rights and health of pregnant people throughout the nation.”

