A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Voicemail: Biden discussed China 'big guy' deal with son

President continues to insist he never spoke with Hunter about business

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:30pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden meets with senior advisers for a daily press briefing, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden meets with senior advisers for a daily press briefing, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

President Biden repeatedly has insisted he never has spoken with his son Hunter about the family's business deals with Chinese communist-run firms, Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs, and others.

But now, along with other accumulating evidence, comes the unearthing of a voicemail, with the president's voice, asking Hunter to call him back regarding his deal with CEFC Energy China, DailyMail.com reported Monday.

That was the multi-million-dollar deal in which the "big guy" – identified by a Hunter Biden business partner as Joe Biden – was to get 10% equity in a joint venture with CEFC, according to an email from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. The company is an arm of Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping's chief global domination venture, the "Belt and Road Initiative." One of the witnesses before a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings, according to a source, has been asked: Who is the Big Guy?"

In the Dec. 12, 2018, voicemail, Joe Biden references a New York Times story about Hunter's dealings with CEFC. The paper reported CEFC chairman Ye Jianming had been arrested in China. And Ye's top lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the U.S. for bribery.

TRENDING: Big Tech is making enemies and losing money. It's about time!

"Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you," Joe Biden said.

"I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you."

Listen to the voicemail:

Is Joe Biden lying about his knowledge of Hunter Biden's business deals?

In April, Biden's then-press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the president stood by his statement that he has never discussed his son's business dealings with him or with his son's partners after a report that visitor log files showed Joe Biden met with one of Hunter Biden's key business partners in the White House.

President Biden's stance that he never discussed his son's business dealings – which appeared to be based on selling access to Joe Biden and the White House – was untenable prior to the DailyMail.com report Monday.

Along with the emails and other material on Hunter Biden's notorious abandoned laptop pointing to Joe Biden’s involvement in the scheme – including the mingling of finances and shared bank accounts, and his meetings with Hunter's business partners while he was vice president – is the six-hour interview Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski gave to the FBI last year, along with documents, emails and encrypted messages.

It was Bobulinski who identified Joe Biden as the "big guy" in the CEFC deal.

Joe Biden also met another of Hunter's Chinese business partners, Jonathan Li, when he took his son on a 2013 Air Force 2 trip to China. And Joe Biden entertained Hunter's Mexican billionaire business partners Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco at the White House and the VP's official residence.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Voicemail: Biden discussed China 'big guy' deal with son
Police suspect arsonist destroyed historic Catholic church building
Alveda King on Roe overturn: Praise God, but 'the work's not over'
Democrat law emboldens criminals, illegal drivers to ignore police
Pfizer trial data: Hospitalization MORE likely with COVID shot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×