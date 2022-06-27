Voicemail: Biden discussed China 'big guy' deal with son

President Biden repeatedly has insisted he never has spoken with his son Hunter about the family's business deals with Chinese communist-run firms, Russian and Ukrainian oligarchs, and others.

But now, along with other accumulating evidence, comes the unearthing of a voicemail, with the president's voice, asking Hunter to call him back regarding his deal with CEFC Energy China, DailyMail.com reported Monday.

That was the multi-million-dollar deal in which the "big guy" – identified by a Hunter Biden business partner as Joe Biden – was to get 10% equity in a joint venture with CEFC, according to an email from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. The company is an arm of Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping's chief global domination venture, the "Belt and Road Initiative." One of the witnesses before a Delaware grand jury investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings, according to a source, has been asked: Who is the Big Guy?"

In the Dec. 12, 2018, voicemail, Joe Biden references a New York Times story about Hunter's dealings with CEFC. The paper reported CEFC chairman Ye Jianming had been arrested in China. And Ye's top lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the U.S. for bribery.

TRENDING: Big Tech is making enemies and losing money. It's about time!

"Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you," Joe Biden said.

"I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you."

Listen to the voicemail:

Is Joe Biden lying about his knowledge of Hunter Biden's business deals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In April, Biden's then-press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the president stood by his statement that he has never discussed his son's business dealings with him or with his son's partners after a report that visitor log files showed Joe Biden met with one of Hunter Biden's key business partners in the White House.

President Biden's stance that he never discussed his son's business dealings – which appeared to be based on selling access to Joe Biden and the White House – was untenable prior to the DailyMail.com report Monday.

Along with the emails and other material on Hunter Biden's notorious abandoned laptop pointing to Joe Biden’s involvement in the scheme – including the mingling of finances and shared bank accounts, and his meetings with Hunter's business partners while he was vice president – is the six-hour interview Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski gave to the FBI last year, along with documents, emails and encrypted messages.

It was Bobulinski who identified Joe Biden as the "big guy" in the CEFC deal.

Joe Biden also met another of Hunter's Chinese business partners, Jonathan Li, when he took his son on a 2013 Air Force 2 trip to China. And Joe Biden entertained Hunter's Mexican billionaire business partners Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco at the White House and the VP's official residence.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!