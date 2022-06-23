Voters file dereliction of duty complaint against Wisconsin election commissioner

Voters in Wisconsin have filed a dereliction of duty complaint against the state's Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, accusing her of violating her duties under state law.

The complaint was filed by the Thomas More Society on behalf of voters, the organization has announced.

The complaint "details how Wolfe issued illegal instructions to municipal clerks across the state that was in direct opposition to Wisconsin’s voting statutes," the legal team explained.

Wisconsin is one of several states where, during the 2020 presidential election, state laws were randomly ignored – and it's suspected there were coordinated efforts to boost Joe Biden's candidacy.

For example, five of the state's largest cities took millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg, using the cash stash to essentially have Democrat operatives take over elections operations in some cases.

The new complaint revolves around Wolfe’s illegal advice to the municipal clerks to use legally unauthorized unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes, which are banned in the state.

Her failure to cite specific legal authority in her two informal advisory opinions was, according to the filing, a "violation of her statutory duties."

Erick Kaardal, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, said Wolfe could not actually have cited any legal authority to use those unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes because Wisconsin’s statutes read the opposite – that such boxes are "legally unauthorized."

"Wolfe’s willful neglect or refusal to do her duty under Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 12 is an abuse and violation of her post as Wisconsin Election Commission administrator," charged Kaardal. "Twice, in informal advisory opinions issued March 3, 2020, and August 19, 2020, she failed those duties. The suspicious timing of these opinions coincides with the simultaneous negotiation and agreement to receive private money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to fund election activities."

The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a non-profit Chicago-based organization, led and staffed by former Democratic activists and funded by billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to influence the 2020 election," the legal team explained.

"This partisan, special interest organization’s so-called Safe Voting Plan, dated June 15, 2020, agreed to pay $216,500 to Wisconsin’s five largest cities for absentee ballot drop boxes, in direct violation of the state’s election statues. The absentee ballot drop boxes are just one line item in the total funding of $6,324,567 promised to these cities for abiding by the illegal plan to focus on delivering votes from certain targeted demographic groups."

Kaardal said the drop boxes were just one page of a lengthy "scheme" to take over the election operations.

The complaint explains, "Under the guise of COVID-19 prevention and via the illegal dumping of private money into the municipal election process, the Center for Tech and Civic Life handed control of the 2020 election in Wisconsin over to private partisan interests, in the form of its 'partners.'"

Kaardal said the 2020 election is over, but it is necessary to ensure that its "corruption" is rooted out and destroyed.

"Wisconsin’s voters deserve to know the truth and they need to be assured that the corruption has been eliminated, allowing for fair and honest elections from this point forward," he said.

Previously, complaints have been filed against Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine for their violations of election law, including bribery.

