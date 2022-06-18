Warning issued over new Novavax COVID shot: Associated with abortions

COVID-19, which killed tens of thousands and decimated entire economies, remains a huge concern to Americans and others.

That's why work continues on various shots, and treatments, intended bring the Wuhan virus under control.

But a report from Liberty Counsel is warning that when a new injection proposed by Novavax, the NVX-CoV2373, was developed, the company relied on "an aborted fetal cell line."

Liberty Counsel pointed out that Novavax itself confirmed the HUK293 aborted fetal cell line was used in the testing phase.

Other COVID-19 shots have similar connections to abortion, a main reason that many Christians opt out of the shots and cite their faith.

The report said in a letter obtained by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, Novavax admitted the HEK293 cells were indeed used.

"Testing was conducted to compare the structural integrity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produced in the Sf9 insect cells versus the spike protein produced in the mammalian human embryonic kidney HEK 293F cells. The comparison determined the Sf9 cell technology produced spike proteins were comparable in structural integrity as the spike proteins produced in the HEK 293F cell," the company admitted.

The product "now has been recommended for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the U.S. for adults 18 and older by the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee," Liberty Counsel reported.

The vote was 21-0 with one abstention when experts were asked if the benefits of the two-dose "vaccine" series outweigh the risks for U.S. adults "based on the totality of scientific evidence available," the report noted.

And Novavax's shot, like the mRNA COVID injections, "has also demonstrated increased risk for heart inflammation. Several cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were observed in the trial participants within two weeks of injection," the report said.

Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel founder, explained< "Novavax used aborted fetal cell lines in the testing phase, and it is already known that Novavax increases the risk of myocarditis. But the FDA continues to rubber stamp pharmaceutical companies with no history of success so long as the product is associated with COVID-19.

"The FDA is supposed to be the watchdog to protect public health, but, sadly, the FDA has become the lapdog of Big Pharma."

