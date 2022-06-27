WATCH Pelosi elbow a little girl during photo op

A video reveals that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, elbowed a little girl to push her over at a photo opportunity during the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas.

The little girl is Flores' daughter, and she charged Pelosi with pushing her daughter.

"No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op> PERIOD!!"

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

Flores said, "I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen."

Actor James Woods posted the video, explaining, "I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors."

The New York Post explained the video shows Pelosi, standing next to Flores daughter, as she waves over the family's pastor. Pelosi then looks down ta the girl and extends her elbow, appearing to push the child over.

The Post said it was "unclear" if Pelosi made contact with the girl, but her actions prompted TV show host Benny Johnson to respond, on social media, "Nancy Pelosi ELBOWS the little daughter of new GOP Congresswoman Mayra Flores — what a witch."

The 30-year-old Flores won a special election this month against a Democrat opponent to replace Rep. Filemon Vela, another Democrat, who retired early.

Flores became the first Mexican-born member of Congress.

In another video, Pelosi said, "It’s a great honor to welcome Congresswoman Flores to the Capitol and to the Congress of the United States with great congratulations."

Flores will serve out the rest of Vela’s term and will face another election in November against Democratic nominee Vicente Gonzalez.

