Will we make it until 2024? If so, how?

Joe Biden is destroying the greatest nation in the world.

Forget China. Forget Russia. Forget how we're bogged down with Ukraine. Forget gasoline prices. Forget inflation. Forget the invasion of our homeland by illegals form all over the world. Forget the fentanyl crisis. Forget rising crime. Forget everything he's doing to intentionally destroy America – in the short term.

Instead, think mere survival. Can we survive as a nation until Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022? How about until the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023? How about until Biden leaves office on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025? That seems like a long time to be in office when he has the goal of destroying the greatest nation in the world.

Perhaps you should read Wayne Allyn Root's weekend column in WND. You should. It's found here. Read or listen to the entire interview he did recently with Donald Trump. There's something happening here you should know about, take seriously, pray about.

Do you agree with Root and me that we can't wait for January 2025?

I've been waiting for a long time to get President Trump back in office.

It seems possible now. It seems necessary now. It seems VITAL now.

There is a way under the laws of our land. There always is.

It won't be easy.

It will take much planning under our constitutional system.

There will be much opposition.

And, we mustn't take anything for granted.

I've been thinking about, almost non-stop, since I crafted the column called, "Why wait for 2024?" on Jan. 24, 2021, and follow-ups: "The daydreams of a stroke victim – Speaker of the House Donald Trump," and "Get serious about impeaching Biden & Harris – in 2023!" There were others who brought the "Trump for House speaker" idea to his attention and offered to nominate him – including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, known as the "Firebrand."

But I think I was the first to think of it, as it were, just four days after Trump left office. But put that aside. The important thing is that there is a plan.

What is it?

First of all, we must win the midterm elections this fall.

We must win big! Very big! We have to take on the RINOs and the Democrats. We must deliver the House and the Senate – which doesn't seem plausible with the mathematics of it. But here's how we must do it. We have to win so big that we scare the RINOs into backing the "Speaker Trump" plan as the only one that can SAVE THE COUNTRY – because it is!

Beginning in January, Speaker of the House Trump then would preside over the impeachment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Let me tell you what kind of censorship we're fighting today.

We're no longer battling Democrats today. We're battling extremists. We're fighting communists. Root accurately describes how it's so easy for Big Tech to make it nearly impossible for you to see the interview he conducted with the 45th president of the United States of America. That's because he's been banned for life from Twitter, he's "shadow banned" from Facebook, and the interview was banned from YouTube within one hour of posting.

Root says: "The Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves. Hitler, Stalin and Castro are cheering. And George Orwell is saying, 'I warned you.'"

I concur. WND.com, a big deal on the internet for 20 years, has been completely demonetized by Google, banned for life by YouTube, too. It doesn't get much more impossible than this. And why? Because we stood firm for Trump in 2016!

Now, why did they not want you to hear the Trump interview?

"I draw the conclusion Trump is considering running for House speaker and leaving his options open. B-I-G news!" writes Root.

BINGO!

"I told Trump that I don't know if America will exist in 2024," Root noted. "Trump responded with pure honesty, 'That's actually the much bigger question ... will the country (exist). There's been more damage done in the past year and a half ... than in the worst 25 years in America's history (combined).'"

The worst thing Biden has ever done was to commit a high crime against America by perpetuating election fraud against the greatest country the world has ever known.

I know this country continues to be strong, but we dare not test its limits. The plan to save it I've outlined here must go forward.

Are you with me?

