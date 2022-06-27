A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Without evidence, network face insists Republican Party is over

Rips regressive 'bull****' of 'anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, book banning, anti-democracy'

By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2022
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

CNN host S.E. Cupp declared that the Republican Party was “shrinking” and would not survive due to recent Supreme Court rulings and supposedly anti-LBGTQ policies during a Monday morning appearance on CNN.

“It’s hard to imagine the Republican Party surviving this,” Cupp, a political commentator for the network, told CNN “New Day” hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. “Between anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, book banning, anti-democracy, I mean, as all of the regressive bull**** — garbage, sorry, to this — I don’t take that back — add it all together and I don’t know who is left in the future — in future generations to be drawn to this party.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday to uphold Mississippi’s law prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, finding the Constitution did not guarantee a right to abortion, which effectively overturned the court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

“I think the people voting for more Trump, more MAGA now are really motivated by very few reasons and so there are fewer of them,” Cupp said, claiming the Republican Party was “shrinking and condensing.”

Is the Republican Party over?

The Republican Party gained a million votes from the Democratic Party according to voter registration analysis done by the Associated Press as Hispanic and Asian-American voters reportedly are reportedly trending Republican. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas won a House seat that is 85% Hispanic earlier this month while a poll by Rasmussen shows the GOP with an eight-point lead in the generic ballot for Congress ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Cupp did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

