WND: A model for the news media in desperate times?

I complain a lot.

Too much really.

God is still in the throne. I know that.

And His people are wonderful.

So, why do I do it?

TRENDING: CEO of biggest U.S. bank warns an economic 'hurricane' is coming

Because, like it or not, I still fear. I get very nervous sometimes. I think I'm a failure – in God's eyes and to the people who love and support me. It's natural.

This is one of those moments I'm weak in the flesh despite my best instincts, all I know of truth and what the future holds for me and this 25-year-old news source that I had the pleasure of starting and still love.

I'm generally an optimistic person, a faithful person, and I don't fully know what God has, in the short term, in mind.

This is my quandary.

So, as usual, I'm going to be very honest with you.

Because I'm human, and I believe in being honest … and frail … and weak.

This is a very tough message to write. I sincerely pray you will consider it.

We're in trouble. We need to raise at least $100,000 above what we anticipate receiving in revenue by the end of this month to survive. That's hard to say anytime. I feel stupid saying it. Many people reading this are in bad shape, too.

These are tough times. But I am looking confidently for a miracle because I don't think God is finished with us – everybody at WND, this company of believers of Jesus, the Messiah, that have performed good works in His name for so long.

Just to quickly cover the basics, in recent months – in addition to myriad other challenges, predatory lawsuits and other direct attacks on us – we were demonetized by Google and YouTube, completely and permanently. We're one of a handful of news sites to actually experience this because of the hateful, spiteful, anti-God, anti-decency and truly demonic Big Tech companies that you know support a different master. It means we get no revenue from them for anything we do – no advertising from the only companies that can deliver it in a substantial way.

We're not accustomed to that. We were once a company that brought in more than $15 million a year for the privilege of exposing evil in our world and for the blessing of revealing God's majesty.

There's nowhere to go for us than to put our trust and hope in God and in you – our loyal readers. That has always been a risk because there are wolves and sheep in this world, and we can accept money only from sheep. We have accepted handouts only from innocents, like when we turned down a blank check from the Communist Chinese early on in our history. Undoubtedly, many others rationalized taking their money over 25 years. We were not even tempted – not for one second.

Today, we're operating with a much-reduced budget – of less than $1 million dollars, which doesn't go very far over the course of a year. But we think we offer true value to you with our loyal staff's super-dedication, professionalism and bold, courageous Christian journalism.

Is this voice something that appeals to you?

I hope so.

If you want more information, please write to me at [email protected] I'd be interested in your ideas and questions about WND.com.

We think our model for a new kind of Christian journalism is something exciting. But we do need your urgent support. Unfortunately, we won't make it without you.

Thank you for listening. And may God bless you!

How to help? Most urgently, if tax-deductibility is not a big factor for you, we seriously need donations made directly to WND. Or you can make a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit 501c3 sister organization, the WND News Center. You can also mail us your donations. Non-tax-deductible donations directly to WND should be made out simply to "WND" and mailed to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. Tax-deductible donation checks should be made out to "WND News Center" and mailed to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Also, please check out all these other terrific ways you can HELP WND.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!