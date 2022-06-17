A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woke fire chief bans term 'brown outs' to describe unit shortages, says it's 'racist'

Moving forward, department will say 'units unstaffed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2022 at 4:29pm
Air Force firefighters put out a fire during a live-burn exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Caolina, March 30, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

(LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY) – In 2022, it’s probably easier to produce terms that are not racist rather than those alleged to be, since nowadays it seems everything is racist. The latest episode in “racist” insanity comes to us from where else, the left coast in the city of Seattle.

Jason Rantz of KTTH reports the chief of the Seattle Fire Department has banned the term “brown out,” which was commonly used to describe unstaffed units within the department, implying the term is “racist.”

Rantz obtained a June 13 memo from SFD Chief Harold Scoggins in which he wrote the department “will no longer use the term ‘brown out’ when describing department apparatus that aren’t in service.” Moving forward the department will use the term “units unstaffed.”

