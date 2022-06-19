'Wokest place on Earth': Bill Maher rips Hollywood for 'crazy amounts of gun violence'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Comedian Bill Maher delivered a stinging rebuke of Hollywood Friday night, telling HBO's "Real Time" audience that Tinseltown’s obsession with "crazy amounts of gun violence" is having a dire impact.

Maher opened his closing comments by calling out the strange disconnect he sees between Hollywood’s treatment of gun violence and almost every other issue under the sun.

"Now that we live in an age of uber-corporate responsibility where every large company in America bends over backwards to get on the politically correct side of every issue, Hollywood has to tell us — why does that not include gun violence?” Maher said. “When liberals scream, 'Do something!' after a mass shooting, why aren't we also dealing with the fact that the average American kid sees 200,000 acts of violence on screens before the age of 18 and that, according to the FBI, one of the warning signs of a potential school shooter is 'a fascination with violence-filled entertainment?'"

