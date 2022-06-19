A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Wokest place on Earth': Bill Maher rips Hollywood for 'crazy amounts of gun violence'

'The only thing we don't call a trigger is the one that actually has a trigger'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2022 at 3:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bill Maher (Video screenshot)

Bill Maher (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Comedian Bill Maher delivered a stinging rebuke of Hollywood Friday night, telling HBO's "Real Time" audience that Tinseltown’s obsession with "crazy amounts of gun violence" is having a dire impact.

Maher opened his closing comments by calling out the strange disconnect he sees between Hollywood’s treatment of gun violence and almost every other issue under the sun.

"Now that we live in an age of uber-corporate responsibility where every large company in America bends over backwards to get on the politically correct side of every issue, Hollywood has to tell us — why does that not include gun violence?” Maher said. “When liberals scream, 'Do something!' after a mass shooting, why aren't we also dealing with the fact that the average American kid sees 200,000 acts of violence on screens before the age of 18 and that, according to the FBI, one of the warning signs of a potential school shooter is 'a fascination with violence-filled entertainment?'"

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Journalism prof suggests young reporters fabricate stories due to racism, high standards
Cop stops family for speeding but viral photo of what happened next is inspiring thousands
'Wokest place on Earth': Bill Maher rips Hollywood for 'crazy amounts of gun violence'
Famous cosmetics maker files for bankruptcy amid struggles in crowded market
Christians who rescued Jews in Holocaust to be on permanent display at Vatican
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×